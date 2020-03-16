COVID-19 crisis - grassroots rugby calls a halt until April 14

Honiton rugby action Archant

Now rugby goes the same way as football!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has followed other sports by issuing a statement that means all rugby right down to grass roots has been suspended - and in their case it is until April 14 - at least.

The statement (issued on Monday (March 16) evening, read:

Following government advice today, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) will suspend all rugby activity in England, at both professional and community level, including club training, league and cup matches plus rugby education courses from 17 March until 14 April subject to continued review.

The decision has been taken following government advice in the interests of players, coaches, referees, volunteers, supporters and the wider rugby union community.

Where possible, players at all levels are encouraged to maintain their own personal fitness and keep active during this time, while following government guidelines about safe distance and safe exercise environments.

The RFU will continue to review and monitor government advice and will provide detailed updates on the impact to the season in the coming weeks.

It means there will be no grassroots football or rugby for the foresseable and this comes as the local rugby scene is appracing the final weeks of the campaign.