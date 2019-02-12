Advanced search

Cooper penalty secures Withy Under-16s Fishermen’s Cup win at DHSOB

PUBLISHED: 10:05 06 March 2019

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s 8-5 success at DHSOB. Picture IAIN COOPER

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s 8-5 success at DHSOB. Picture IAIN COOPER

Archant

Withycombe Under16s travelled to Devonport High School Old Boys (DHSOB) for their final Fishermen’s Cup fixture this season and they won 8-5.

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s 8-5 success at DHSOB. Picture IAIN COOPERAction from the Withycombe Under-16s 8-5 success at DHSOB. Picture IAIN COOPER

The home side played the first half with what was a strong wind in their favour and scored first with an unconverted try.

The Withy response was as clinical as it was swift and they were soon on the front foot and they levelled things up when Will Cornish raced down the blind side to score. Early in the second half the home side conceded a penalty and, with the kick being ‘in range’, Will Cooper set the ball up and promptly rifled it between the posts. Thereafter the Withy defence took charge to see their side to a richly deserved success.

The Withy Man of the Match award was shared between Will Cornish and Jack Ottoway.

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Exmouth animal rescuer’s sadness after dumped lizard blinded and choked by tumours is put to sleep

The severely ill bearded dragon found dumped in a box in Exeter. Picture: CJS Exotics

