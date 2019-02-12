Cooper penalty secures Withy Under-16s Fishermen’s Cup win at DHSOB

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s 8-5 success at DHSOB. Picture IAIN COOPER Archant

Withycombe Under16s travelled to Devonport High School Old Boys (DHSOB) for their final Fishermen’s Cup fixture this season and they won 8-5.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s 8-5 success at DHSOB. Picture IAIN COOPER Action from the Withycombe Under-16s 8-5 success at DHSOB. Picture IAIN COOPER

The home side played the first half with what was a strong wind in their favour and scored first with an unconverted try.

The Withy response was as clinical as it was swift and they were soon on the front foot and they levelled things up when Will Cornish raced down the blind side to score. Early in the second half the home side conceded a penalty and, with the kick being ‘in range’, Will Cooper set the ball up and promptly rifled it between the posts. Thereafter the Withy defence took charge to see their side to a richly deserved success.

The Withy Man of the Match award was shared between Will Cornish and Jack Ottoway.