Cockles land thrilling win over Weston-super-Mare

Action from the Cockles narrow defeat to hosts Brixham on the final day of February. Picture: ERFC Archant

Exmouth played the only South West Premier division game that was scheduled for the second Saturday of March and ultimately came out on top after what can only be described as a 'thrilling' contest.

The Cockles trailed 7-0 early on, but went into the interval just two points behind at 15-13.

An early second half try put the Cockles into the driving season and they stayed on the front foot for much of half and they did lead before a late try saw Weston take the lead with a 27-25 score line in their favour, albeit against the run of play.

However, just as the Cockles have done on a number of occasions this season, they dug deep, showing great fortitude and resilience to slot a late penalty to take the match honours 28-25.