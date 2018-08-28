Cockles to try again on Saturday at home to Drybrook

Action from the Cockles defeat at Bracknell. Picture JAN MCCARTHY Archant

Exmouth will play host to Drybrook again this coming Saturday (December 22) after their scheduled South West Premier meeting last Saturday was called off just before kick-off by the match referee.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was tough on the Cockles ground staff who, together with a large number of volunteers who had answered the club’s social media request for supporters, had all attended mid-morning in wellington boots to help clear surface water from the Imperial ground pitch.

Sadly, it was all in vain for, with Drybrook having travelled from their Gloucestershire base and all set for action, the match official was left with no alternative other than to call the match off with pools of water all over the pitch.

A similar watery fate befell the club’s other Saturday matches – the home Nomads fixture versus Topsham 2nds and the Exmouth Colts visit to Exeter Saracens.

Kick-off on Saturday at the Imperial Ground is 2pm and there is also home action on Saturday for the Exmouth Colts.

● There’s a very special match taking place at the Imperial Ground home of Exmouth RFC on Boxing Day.

It’s the traditional Boxing Day club game when a team comprising of fathers and sons takes on an Exmouth RFC XV.

Exmouth chairman Ian Harris says: “This particular fixture is always very popular, especially with our older players, some of whom are now into senior playing days – or age – and, of course, for those with sons, nephews and/or grandsons.

“Adding to the mix is lads home from university or elsewhere for Christmas and it all makes for a great fun occasion.”

The big match on Boxing Day kicks-off at 11am, which is also the time the bar will be opening and there’s the usual post match entertainment in the club house which, on this particualr day, is always something to savour.

As is always the case, supporters will be made very welcome at the game.