Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cockles to try again on Saturday at home to Drybrook

PUBLISHED: 07:28 19 December 2018

Action from the Cockles defeat at Bracknell. Picture JAN MCCARTHY

Action from the Cockles defeat at Bracknell. Picture JAN MCCARTHY

Archant

Exmouth will play host to Drybrook again this coming Saturday (December 22) after their scheduled South West Premier meeting last Saturday was called off just before kick-off by the match referee.

It was tough on the Cockles ground staff who, together with a large number of volunteers who had answered the club’s social media request for supporters, had all attended mid-morning in wellington boots to help clear surface water from the Imperial ground pitch.

Sadly, it was all in vain for, with Drybrook having travelled from their Gloucestershire base and all set for action, the match official was left with no alternative other than to call the match off with pools of water all over the pitch.

A similar watery fate befell the club’s other Saturday matches – the home Nomads fixture versus Topsham 2nds and the Exmouth Colts visit to Exeter Saracens.

Kick-off on Saturday at the Imperial Ground is 2pm and there is also home action on Saturday for the Exmouth Colts.

● There’s a very special match taking place at the Imperial Ground home of Exmouth RFC on Boxing Day.

It’s the traditional Boxing Day club game when a team comprising of fathers and sons takes on an Exmouth RFC XV.

Exmouth chairman Ian Harris says: “This particular fixture is always very popular, especially with our older players, some of whom are now into senior playing days – or age – and, of course, for those with sons, nephews and/or grandsons.

“Adding to the mix is lads home from university or elsewhere for Christmas and it all makes for a great fun occasion.”

The big match on Boxing Day kicks-off at 11am, which is also the time the bar will be opening and there’s the usual post match entertainment in the club house which, on this particualr day, is always something to savour.

As is always the case, supporters will be made very welcome at the game.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Exmouth Journal visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Exmouth Journal staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Exmouth Journal account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Freak accident for boy aged 10 on Exmouth seafront features in new BBC program

Santa visits Harry in hospital on Christmas Eve 2016. Picture: DAAT.

Strange grub-like sea creatures wash up on East Devon beach

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

£8,400 worth of goods stolen from vans in East Devon at the weekend

Weather warning issued for East Devon with flooding ‘likely’

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain. Picture: Met Office

Teenager denies rape and attempted murder of girl in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

Afternoon tea (c) petereleven / Shutterstock

Christmas markets and events in the Cotswolds

Christmas celebrations at Gloucester Quays

24 reasons to spend Christmas in the Cotswolds

Afternoon tea (c) petereleven / Shutterstock

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

A snowy winter scene at The Ebrington Arms

Afternoon tea in the Cotswolds: 19 of the best places to go

Afternoon tea (c) petereleven / Shutterstock

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Wolfie speeds to super sponsorship and now has ‘top team’ backing

Mark 'Wolfie' Smith is welcomed to the RWUD racing team by owner Chris Harwood, who lives in Exmouth from where he runs Hazelwood Contractors and Gardencare. Picture: MARK SMITH

Budleigh men serve up ‘outstanding’ performance to knock Plymouth out of the Parrott Trophy.

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth cycle ace Will Tidball races to Track World bronze medal

Will Tidball at the conclusion of the team pursuit that he and his team mates had just won the bronze medal in at the Track World Cup held in London. Picture SWpix.com.

Madeira four help Devon ladies to Atherley Trophy success against Somerset

The Madeira four; Deirdre Norman, Janine Orchard, Jan Roberts and Christine Macaulay, who all played their part in the Devon ladies Atherley Trophy win over Somerset. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Cockles to try again on Saturday at home to Drybrook

Action from the Cockles defeat at Bracknell. Picture JAN MCCARTHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists