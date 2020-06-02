Cockles to face an extra game when new league term begins

Exmouth will face new opposition next season in the South West Premier division following an announcement of the make-up of the South West rugby divisions for the 2020/21 season.

The Cockles will no longer face the trips up the M5 and M4 to Newbury, Bracknell or Maidenhead. Neither will they travel the North Devon Link Road to Barnstaple.

They will come up against eight of last season’s opposition; Brixham, Camborne, Drybrook, Exeter University, Ivybridge, Launceston, Okehampton and Weston-super-Mare.

The ‘new’ trips for the Cockles will be visits to Royal Wootton Bassett near Swindon, Old Centralians in Gloucester, Hornets in Weston-super-Mare and Old Centralians, who hail from Brislington, Bristol and they will lock horns again with a Bournemouth side that has come straight down having played a level higher last season.

In terms of where the ‘new’ teams have come from; Old Centralians and Royal Wootton Bassett have both been promoted from South West One East and Hornets have come up from South West One West while Old Redcliffians and Bournemouth were both relegated down from National Two South.

It means two more games than last season when 13 clubs made up the division. The full list of the 14 clubs that will contest South West Premier when ever the 2020/21 season gets underway is:

Bournemouth, Brixham, Camborne, Drybrook, Exeter University, Exmouth, Hornets, Ivybridge, Launceston, Okehampton, Old Centralians, Old Redcliffians, Royal Wootton Bassett and Weston-super-Mare.