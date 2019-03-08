Blank day for the Cockles both at home and away

The second Saturday of November was a soggy one in terms of the Exmouth RFC action for the 1st XV game at home was postponed as were away games at Brixham for the 2nd XV and the colts.

They made a valiant attempt to get the game on in Exmouth, but a soggy surface at the Imperial Ground won the day.

The pitch was playable at 10am but continued rainfall led to the surface become a problem and despite the best efforts of the Cockles ground staff and the players who all chipped in to help with water clearing work, the game was eventually postponed after discussion with referee and the Brixham head coach.

A new date has quickly been set for the game which will now take place at the Imperial Ground on Saturday, November 30. It was a similar soggy tale of woe with waterlogged pitched at Brixham denying both the Cockles 2nd XV and the colts. It all means that the Cockles will travel to Camborne on Saturday (November 16) for their next South West Premier Division game after three succesive Saturday's without a game.