Advanced search

Blank day for the Cockles both at home and away

PUBLISHED: 16:32 11 November 2019

Rugby ball.

Rugby ball.

Archant

The second Saturday of November was a soggy one in terms of the Exmouth RFC action for the 1st XV game at home was postponed as were away games at Brixham for the 2nd XV and the colts.

They made a valiant attempt to get the game on in Exmouth, but a soggy surface at the Imperial Ground won the day.

The pitch was playable at 10am but continued rainfall led to the surface become a problem and despite the best efforts of the Cockles ground staff and the players who all chipped in to help with water clearing work, the game was eventually postponed after discussion with referee and the Brixham head coach.

A new date has quickly been set for the game which will now take place at the Imperial Ground on Saturday, November 30. It was a similar soggy tale of woe with waterlogged pitched at Brixham denying both the Cockles 2nd XV and the colts. It all means that the Cockles will travel to Camborne on Saturday (November 16) for their next South West Premier Division game after three succesive Saturday's without a game.

Most Read

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Exmouth GPs – ‘get your free flu vaccination’

Imperial Practice. Picture: Google

‘I’m going to win this time’ - Independent parliamentary candidate aims to be a ‘strong’ constituency MP

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Topsham Post Office re-opens at Nancy Potter House

The new post office, at Nacny Potter House. Picture: Post Office

Remembrance Sunday events in East Devon

Exmouth war memorial

Most Read

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Exmouth GPs – ‘get your free flu vaccination’

Imperial Practice. Picture: Google

‘I’m going to win this time’ - Independent parliamentary candidate aims to be a ‘strong’ constituency MP

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Topsham Post Office re-opens at Nancy Potter House

The new post office, at Nacny Potter House. Picture: Post Office

Remembrance Sunday events in East Devon

Exmouth war memorial

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth RFC delighted with re-accreditation of coveted RFU Clubmark grading

(Left to right) Exmouth RFC president David Bassett, Tristan Bassett, chairman of the club�s junior section,. Ian Harris, club chairman and Devon RFU president, Ken Jeffery. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Budleigh bowlers edged out in close contest at home to Sidmouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Blank day for the Cockles both at home and away

Rugby ball.

Exmouth Town latest - Midweek action at Southern Road

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Remain candidates refused to stand down and back Claire Wright

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists