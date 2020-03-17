Advanced search

Cockles players score Devon points in U20s defeat at Berkshire

PUBLISHED: 11:05 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 17 March 2020

Sam Fullthorpe in action for Devon Under-20s. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC

Sam Fullthorpe in action for Devon Under-20s. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC

Cockles’ players were again in county action when the Devon Under-20s travelled to Berkshire for a Jason Leonard County Championship fixture.

Exmouth RFC player Mark Traylor in his Devon Under-15 kit. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Devon, needing to win the game to progress to the semi-final stage of the competition, went down 26-7.

Conditions were tricky throughout, but it was Cockles’ players who accounted for the Devon points with Sam Fulthorpe scoring a trey and Harry Ottaway tucked away the conversion.

Devon’s defeat ends their Jason Leonard County Championship campaign, but it’s been a great experience for the six Cockles’ players that have been involved; Sam Fulthorpe, Harry Ottaway, Callum Wood, Charlie Mears, Matt Seager and Ethan Langson Justice.

As well as the six players who have been on Devon Under-20 duty this season, the Cockles have also supplied players for the Devon Under-15 boys and both the Devon Girls U15 and Devon Girls U18 squads.

Exmouth RFC players Danielle Preece, Jasmine Lloyd and Chloe Hill in their Devon Under-18s kit. Pictures: EXMOUTH RFC

Max Traylor has been in action for the Under-15 boys while Danielle Preece, Jasmine Lloyd and Chloe Hill, have been in action with the U18 girls and Rosie Tidball, Alberta Sprague and Georgia Kew have seen action with the Under-15 girls.

Exmouth RFC Under-15 players Rosie Tidball, Alberta Sprague and Georgia Kew in their Devon girls U15 shirts. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC

