Cockles make it back-to-back wins with home success against Drybrook

PUBLISHED: 18:40 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:40 25 January 2020

Exmouth's James Bath clears the Cockles' lines during the win at Okehampton. Picture; ERFC

Archant

The Cockles made it back-to-back wins with a 27-22 Imperial Ground win over Drybrook.

It had certainly made things a lot more comfortable for the Cockles who had, up until last weeks win at Okehampton, lost nine of their previous 11 South West Premier games.

Against Drybrook, the Cockles led 3-0, then trailed 7-3 before forging ahead to lead 20-7 at half-time.

After the break Drybrook came back to get within a single point, but a converted try extend the home lead and, despite a late penalty, they saw the game out to win 27-22.

The win lifts the Cockles up to eighth. They remain just eight point clear of basement dwellers Bracknell.

Next up for the Cockles is a home game next Saturday (February 1) against fourth placed Weston-super-Mare who thrashed them when the sides met in Somerset earlier in the season.

There was just one other South West Premier game on the final Saturday of January, table-topping Barnstaple won the 'Match of the Day' beating hosts Weston-super-Mare 22-17.

South West Premier

P W D L F A Pts

Barnstaple 15 13 0 2 433 193 61

Maidenhead 16 9 2 5 447 369 52

Weston-super-Mare 15 10 0 5 368 270 49

Okehampton 16 9 0 7 300 288 42

Exeter University 16 7 8 460 416 42

Camborne 16 8 1 7 299 398 39

Ivybridge 15 6 3 6 426 357 38

Exmouth 16 6 1 9 363 385 35

Brixham 14 6 1 7 281 346 32

Drybrook 16 6 0 10 272 3170 32

Launceston 15 5 1 9 301 486 29

Newbury Blues 16 5 0 11 327 403 28

Bracknell 14 5 0 9 248 297 27

