Cockles make it back-to-back wins with home success against Drybrook
PUBLISHED: 18:40 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:40 25 January 2020
The Cockles made it back-to-back wins with a 27-22 Imperial Ground win over Drybrook.
It had certainly made things a lot more comfortable for the Cockles who had, up until last weeks win at Okehampton, lost nine of their previous 11 South West Premier games.
Against Drybrook, the Cockles led 3-0, then trailed 7-3 before forging ahead to lead 20-7 at half-time.
After the break Drybrook came back to get within a single point, but a converted try extend the home lead and, despite a late penalty, they saw the game out to win 27-22.
The win lifts the Cockles up to eighth. They remain just eight point clear of basement dwellers Bracknell.
Next up for the Cockles is a home game next Saturday (February 1) against fourth placed Weston-super-Mare who thrashed them when the sides met in Somerset earlier in the season.
There was just one other South West Premier game on the final Saturday of January, table-topping Barnstaple won the 'Match of the Day' beating hosts Weston-super-Mare 22-17.
South West Premier
P W D L F A Pts
Barnstaple 15 13 0 2 433 193 61
Maidenhead 16 9 2 5 447 369 52
Weston-super-Mare 15 10 0 5 368 270 49
Okehampton 16 9 0 7 300 288 42
Exeter University 16 7 8 460 416 42
Camborne 16 8 1 7 299 398 39
Ivybridge 15 6 3 6 426 357 38
Exmouth 16 6 1 9 363 385 35
Brixham 14 6 1 7 281 346 32
Drybrook 16 6 0 10 272 3170 32
Launceston 15 5 1 9 301 486 29
Newbury Blues 16 5 0 11 327 403 28
Bracknell 14 5 0 9 248 297 27