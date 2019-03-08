Advanced search

Cockles looking for more success at Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 20:14 11 October 2019

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth versus Weston-super-Mare South West Premier match preview

Exmouth travel up the M5 on the second Saturday of October when they are in action at Weston-super-Mare for their latest South West Premier outing.

The Somerset side have won both their home league games so far this season; 17-8 over Drybrook on September 28 and 38-29 against Brixham on September 14.

The Cockles have played two away so far this term, winning 76-24 at Launceston and then losing 25-15 at Newbury Blues.

In terms of recent trips to Somerset, Exmouth have lost just one of their last six visits to Weston-super-Mare.

Cockles results at Weston-super-Mare since 2012

Jan 2 2019 DREW 13-13

Mar 17 2018 LOST 21-29

Sep 6 2014 WON 65-10

Nov 10 2012 WON 42-8

Mar 10 2102 WON 29-14

The Cockles squad on duty at Weston on matchday five of the 2019/20 South West Premier season

Cockles team: 1, Charlie Tribble; 2, Nick Halse; 3, Shane Cooper; 4, Jack Fahy (captain); 5, Steve Pape; 6, Joe Harris, 7, Connor O'Shaugnessy; 8, Dan Armstrong; 9, James Bath; 10, George Meadows; 11, Lewis Geran; 12, Dan Saunders; 13, Nick Headley; 14, Matt Ryan; 15, Sam Whitehead. Replacements: 16, Jack Madge; 17, Charlie Mears; 18, Henry Goldson.

