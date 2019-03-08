Cockles in try fest at Launceston - Highest scoring win in a decade for the Cockles!

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:16 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 14 September 2019

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth recorded their highest scoring away win in the past decade as they thumped hosts Launceston 76-24 on matchday two of the new South West Premier season.

Matt Ryan was the star of the try scoring with the flying winger crossing the Cornish side's try line no fewer than five times.

Other try scorers were Lewis Gerin (2), Nick Headley (2) Dave Bargent (2).

We will bring you a detailed report here on the Journal website later on Sunday (September 15).

The previous 50 plus points away wins for the Cockles since the start of the 2010/11 campaign.

69-22 at Chippenham on October 1st 2011 during the 2011/12 National League Three (SW)

65-10 at Weston-super-Mare in the 2014/15 in the first game of the 2014/15 National Three (South) campaign.

64-13 at Old Patesians on April 9 in the fional game of the 2015/16 National League Three campaign.

57-7 at Maidenhead in the final game of the 2012/13 National League Three (SW) season

57-29 at Cleve on February 12 during the 2010/11 National League Three (SW) season.

56-17 at Bridgwater & Albion on October 15th during the 2011/12 National League Three (SW) season

50-10 at Old Patesians in the 2014/15 on November 29 in the 2014/15 National Three (South) campaign.

