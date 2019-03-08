Cockles impress with fine all-round performance to win well at Camborne

Exmouth RFC after their superb success at Camborne. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC Archant

The Cockles were excellent value for their 17-8 South West Premier win at an in-form Camborne.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Without a win in six weeks and without a game in three, the Cockles would have been forgiven for travelling with a degree of trepidation given that hosts Camborne were unbeaten in two months, winning six of their eight games so far this season to climb into third place in the South West Premier League.

It was the home side who made the better start and they took a fifth minute lead with a penalty. The contest, from the first whistle, was a close one and territorial possession was hard to come by for either team, hence most the game was played out between the two 22 metre lines.

What soon became apparent was that it would be the most clinical team who would go on to take the honours on the day.

Camborne certainly sport a large set of forwards, but Exmouth had clear scrum dominance, with some excellent collective work from the pack of Nick Halse, Jack Madge, Charlie Tribble, Steve Pape, Charlie Mears, Connor O'Shaughnessy, Dave Bargent and, with skipper Jack Fahy assured in the lineout, the Cockles were not playing like a team that has struggled away from home in recent times.

On a couple of first half occasions the Cockles' dominance gave them scoring chances, however they were ruled out by the referee.

Eventually Dave Bargent crossed the whitewash and a successful George Meadows conversion saw the Cockles into a 7-3 lead.

Meadows increased the lead with a well-taken penalty a few minutes later and, with Matt Ryan at scrum half and Meadows at fly half, there was a most effective link to give backs, Robbie Weeks, Nick Headley, Lewis Geran and Sam Whitehead, who all used the opportunities that came their way to run incisive lines and try to create scoring chances.

Things got better for the travelling support, when, after several phases of play, winger Jack Downie went over out wide and Meadows hit a conversion from the touchline to see the Cockles into a 17-3 half-time lead.

The second half saw the game follow a similar theme regarding territory with most of the action played out in the middle third of the pitch.

Both teams created space to score, however the resolute defence of Exmouth proved too strong. Camborne just managed to snuff out a couple of try scoring runs from the visitors, the final touch down on kick chase from Geran, Weeks and Bargent just missed.

Jack Madge had to sit out for 10 minutes following a yellow card, which did help the hosts, who managed score their consolation try to bring the score to 17-8.

The introduction of Shane Cooper and Dan Armstrong in to the pack and Harvey Ridgeway on to the wing ensured that the Cockles continued to play on the front foot and, when the final whistle blew, they were good value for the 17-8 score on the board in their favour.

In hindsight this is an invaluable four league points banked from an away game. To stop an in-form Camborne getting any league points, especially at home, is certainly no mean feat.

Now the Cockles can enjoy home comforts with back-to-back games at the Imperial Ground starting with Saturday's (November 23) visit of Drybrook followed, seven days later by the visit of Brixham.