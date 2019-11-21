Advanced search

Cockles head coach on the win at Camborne and Saturday's visit of Drybrook

PUBLISHED: 08:54 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 21 November 2019

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Cockles head coach Steve Perry missed his side's victory at Camborne, but, by Monday night he had seen the match video and had also spoken with members of the coaching staff who had overseen the team in Cornwall.

He said: "I liked what I saw. We clearly kicked well and spent good time in their [Camborne's) 22. We also picked good options when we were in promising situations and that is very pleasing."

He added: "While I was not there in body, I was in spirit and I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to the coaches that stepped in to oversee what was clearly a very good all-round performance that got us a terrific result against what was an in-form side."

The Cockles head coach had words of praise for a youngster who has made his way through the ranks to play in the senior XV. He said: "Young Charlie Mears did very well at six on Saturday and it's a shame that he picked up a knock which might prevent him playing this coming Saturday."

So what does the head coach expect of his side in this Saturday's home meeting with Drybrook? He answers: "I expect us to deliver a performance similar to the one the lads gave the travelling faithful in Cornwall.

"They [Drybrook] are a good side and have settled well into this division now. The thing is that the South West Premier table this season shows just how well matched the teams are. Prior to Saturday we'd not won in six and Camborne were unbeaten in that time and yet we were able to come home with the points. That suggests that if we are not at our best, then Drybrook could do similar to us this weekend.

"The win at Camborne has to be good for us in terms of boosting confidence levels.

Availability is everything at this level, as is good old 'desire' and a combination of both is vital for any club looking to progress. I genuinely believe we are as good as anyone in the division on our day, but availability and desire need to be present for that to be so and them when in good positions in contests, we need to become more clinical."

He continued: "We are also fortunate that we are bringing though good young players who can genuinely see a pathway top the senior XV at the club so we have much to be pleased about and proud of. What we must not lose sight of id the need for us to all to keep working harder to strive to keep improving and, with a fair wind we'll continue an upward progression as a club."

