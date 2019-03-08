Cockles face tough task at Camborne

Exmouth head for Cornwall on Saturday and a meeting with an in-form Camborne (2.30pm).

There's quite a contrast in current form between the teams with Camborne currently amidst a run of seven weeks without defeat while the Cockles have not won for six weeks!

That latter stat will be a worrying one for the Exmouth faithful, but it is not quite as bad as it sounds for the Cockles have been without a game for three weeks owing to two washed out games and a Saturday matchday that had no games scheduled across the league.

Camborne's impressive recent form has seen them climb into second place in the table. Last Saturday, they were 20-13 winners at University and that was a second successive away win after they also claimed a 24-17 success at Brixham.

They have also won their last two games; beating Drybrook 26-25 last time out at home and before that they were 30-26 winners against Bracknell.

The last time the Cornishmen were beaten was back on September 28 when they went down 44-13 at Barnstaple.

The Cockles head to Camborne looking to end a run of three games without a win. The last time the Cockles enjoyed a success was their October 5, Imperial Ground 26-5 win over Okehampton. Since then they have been beaten 63-7 at Weston-super-Mare, 25-23 at home to Barnstaple and, most recently, they lost 12-0 at Bracknell on October 26.