Advanced search

Cockles face busy run-in after third home postponement this soggy league season

PUBLISHED: 14:08 15 February 2020

Exmouth's James Bath clears the Cockles' lines during the win at Okehampton. Picture; ERFC

Exmouth's James Bath clears the Cockles' lines during the win at Okehampton. Picture; ERFC

Archant

Exmouth had to cancel another South West Premier home game - the third time this season they have had to do this - as Storm Dennis did what had been anticipated and wiped out almost the entire Devon sporting programme on the third Saturday of February.

The Cockles have played 17 of their 24 South West Premier matches and so still have seven to squeeze into the remaining Saturday's of this league campaign.

With two Saturday's left in February and four in both March and April - though April 11 is Easter Saturday and, as yet, has no fixtures scheduled on that day - it means there are just eight more Saturday's remaining leading up to the April 18 fixtures which have always been designated as the final matchday of the 2019/20 league term.

With the South West Premier Division having an odd number of teams it also means that there is a 'blank' matchday for the Cockles across the remaining weeks and that is currently April 4 when the other 12 teams are all in action with the Cockles being the 'odd team out' so they would not be able to re-schedule a game for that date.

The remaining games for the Cockles are:

February 22 (no game); February 29 (Brixham away); March 7 (Camborne at home); March 14 (Weston-super-Mare at home); March 21 Drybrook away); March 28 (Exeter University at home); April 4 (No game as Exmouth are the 'odd team out' that matchday); April 11 (Easter Saturday); April 18 (Ivybridge away).

They will also need to find a date for the home meeting with Bracknell - it cannot be played this coming Saturday (February 22) as Bracknell are in home action, taking on table-topping Barnstaple.

With the Cockles having played 17 of their 24 league games, how does this season compare with recent ones in terms of reaching this stage of the campaign?

Last season at this stage, the Cockles had played three more games (20) and had six left to play.

In the 2017/18 season, at this stage, the Cockles had played 19 games and had seven left to play and in the 2016/17 season.

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Guardian Angel set to descend on Exmouth beach

Brendan with his six-foot angel creation. Picture: Brendan Rawlings

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Heavy traffic after Exmouth town centre collision

Police slow sign

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Guardian Angel set to descend on Exmouth beach

Brendan with his six-foot angel creation. Picture: Brendan Rawlings

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Heavy traffic after Exmouth town centre collision

Police slow sign

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cockles face busy run-in after third home postponement this soggy league season

Exmouth's James Bath clears the Cockles' lines during the win at Okehampton. Picture; ERFC

Exmouth Town latest - washout across the board for the Town senior teams on another soggy Saturday

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Salterton Drama Club: The Haunting of Hill House

Rehearsal for The Haunting of Hill House. Picture: Bruce Boulton

Storm Dennis set to batter Devon this weekend

There were huge waves in Ilfracombe as the legacy of Storm Ciara battered the town on Tuesday morning (February 11). Picture: Marion Callaghan
Drive 24