Cockles face busy run-in after third home postponement this soggy league season

Exmouth's James Bath clears the Cockles' lines during the win at Okehampton. Picture; ERFC Archant

Exmouth had to cancel another South West Premier home game - the third time this season they have had to do this - as Storm Dennis did what had been anticipated and wiped out almost the entire Devon sporting programme on the third Saturday of February.

The Cockles have played 17 of their 24 South West Premier matches and so still have seven to squeeze into the remaining Saturday's of this league campaign.

With two Saturday's left in February and four in both March and April - though April 11 is Easter Saturday and, as yet, has no fixtures scheduled on that day - it means there are just eight more Saturday's remaining leading up to the April 18 fixtures which have always been designated as the final matchday of the 2019/20 league term.

With the South West Premier Division having an odd number of teams it also means that there is a 'blank' matchday for the Cockles across the remaining weeks and that is currently April 4 when the other 12 teams are all in action with the Cockles being the 'odd team out' so they would not be able to re-schedule a game for that date.

The remaining games for the Cockles are:

February 22 (no game); February 29 (Brixham away); March 7 (Camborne at home); March 14 (Weston-super-Mare at home); March 21 Drybrook away); March 28 (Exeter University at home); April 4 (No game as Exmouth are the 'odd team out' that matchday); April 11 (Easter Saturday); April 18 (Ivybridge away).

They will also need to find a date for the home meeting with Bracknell - it cannot be played this coming Saturday (February 22) as Bracknell are in home action, taking on table-topping Barnstaple.

With the Cockles having played 17 of their 24 league games, how does this season compare with recent ones in terms of reaching this stage of the campaign?

Last season at this stage, the Cockles had played three more games (20) and had six left to play.

In the 2017/18 season, at this stage, the Cockles had played 19 games and had seven left to play and in the 2016/17 season.