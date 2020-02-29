Cockles slip to narrow defeat at Brixham

Exmouth went down 18-12 at Brixham and now have just six games left to secure their South West Premier place for another season.

The Cockles sit three points above the bottom two with Newbury Blues having a game more being three points worse off and bottom are Bracknell who have, like the Cockles, played 18 and the Berkshire-based basement dwellers are four points shy of the Cockles.

All but one of the days South West Premier division matches were played with just one falling to the weather and the was the Weston-super-Mare versus Maidenhead fixture.

All the other games produced league wins and Barnstaole are now one win away from promotion after they beat visiitng Launceston 13-6. Barcknell defeated Ivybridge 43-18, Camborne saw off Exeter University 36-5 and Okehampton beat Newbury Blues 19-12.

Next Saturday (March 7) the South West Premier fixture schedule sees the Cockles entertaining Camborne while Exeter University host Drybrook, Ivybridge receive Brixham, Maidenhead host Barnstaple and Newbury Blues entertain Weston-super-Mare while Launceston are at home to Bracknell.