Cockles chairman thanks the players for their help in 'getting the games on'

PUBLISHED: 17:53 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 11 March 2020

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Cockles chairman Ian Harris spoke of his pride at how everyone 'chipped in' to make sure that the weekend's games at the Imperial Ground went ahead.

He said: 'It was great to get three senior games played at the weekend.

'After poor weather last week, we were a bit unsure and so we had an initial pitch inspection and some work done on the surface on the day before the games.

'However, more rain struck and it meant another 7.45am Saturday morning pitch inspection. We had a dozen players turn out to make sure the games went ahead at home.

'The players joined Roger Holman, director of rugby Nick Smith and myself and I really cannot speak highly enough of the lads and their commitment to help get the games on and the team repaid the effort with a terrific win.'

Whilst the Cockles 1st and 2nd XVs both won their respective matches; it was not a clean sweep of wins on the second Sunday of March as the Nomads went down 38-17 on their visit to Honiton 2nd XV.

