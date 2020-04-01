Cockles are third best in terms of away records in the South West Premier Division
Exmouth returned a mixed bag of results in their South West Premier campaign, one that was cut short by the Covid-19 crisis, writes Steve Birley.
In terms of home and away tables, the Cockles finished second bottom in the home table, but joint fourth in the away table.
The Cockles season began back in early September with a 7-7 home draw against Ivybridge before their first away win saw them rack up an emphatic 76-24 success at Launceston.
It was home action next with a 32-20 Imperial Ground win over Maidenhead before the first month of the season ended in defeat as they were beaten 25-15 on their visit to Newbury Blues.
October began well with a 26-5 home win over Okehampton, but three successive defeats followed as they went down to a heavy 63-7 defeat at Weston-super- and then suffered a narrow 25-23 home defeat to Barnstaple before the season ended with a 12-0 loss up at Bracknell.
There were just two November outings for the Cockles with a 17-8 win at Camborne followed by an end of the month Devon derby at Brixham that saw them beaten 27-21.
December also saw the Cockles play just two games and both ended in defeat as a trip into Exeter to meet University ended in a 31-26 defeat and, four days before Christmas, a final outing fior the Cockles in 2019 saw them beaten 19-17 by Launceston.
They lost their first game of 2020, beaten 44-27 up at Maidenhead and then lost a fourth successive home game, going down 20-17 at home to Newbury Blues.
With the slide towards the foot of the table gathering momentum, the Cockles travelled to Okehampton where they served up a superb all-round performance to win 15-13 and they ended the first month of January with a 27-22 home in over Drybrook.
February was hit by the weather and so just two games were possible and both were away defeats in Devon derby matches as a 22-10 loss at Barnstaple was followed 21 days later by an 18-12 reversal at Brixham.
March began well for the Cockles as Camborne were beaten 27-21 at the Imperial Ground and then, on March 14, a game that proved to be the final outing of the season, the Cockles defeated Weston-super-Mare 28-27.
The South West Premier Division 2019/20
Home form table
P W D L
Barnstaple 10 9 0 1 WWWLWWWWWW
Weston-super-Mare 9 8 0 1 WWWWWWWLW
Maidenhead 10 8 0 2 WLWWWWWWLW
Okehampton 10 8 0 2 WWWWWWWLLW
Brixham 10 8 0 2 WLLWWWWWWW
Camborne 10 7 0 3 WWWWLWWLLW
Ivybridge 10 6 2 2 WWLWDWDLWW
Exeter University 11 6 1 4 WWWWLWDLWLL
Bracknell 10 6 0 4 LWLWWWWLLW
Drybrook 10 6 0 4 LWLWLWWLWW
Newbury Blues 10 6 0 4 LWLLWWLWWW
EXMOUTH 10 5 1 4 DWWLLLLWWW
Launceston 10 5 1 3 LLWLDWWWW
Away form table P W D L
Barnstaple 11 8 0 3 WWWWLWWWLWL
Okehampton 10 4 0 6 LLLLWLLWWW
Brixham 10 3 1 6 LLLDWLLWWL
Weston-super-Mare 10 3 0 7 WLLWLLLLL
Drybrook 10 3 0 7 WLWLLLLLLW
Exeter University 10 3 0 7 LLLLWLLWWL
EXMOUTH 10 3 0 7 WLLLWLLWLL
Launceston 10 3 0 7 LLWLLLWLWL
Maidenhead 9 2 2 5 WLWLLLDDL
Ivybridge 10 2 1 7 DWLWLLLLLL
Camborne 10 2 1 7 LLWWDLLLLL
Newbury Blues 10 1 0 9 LLLLLLLWLL
Bracknell 9 0 0 9 LLLLLLLLL