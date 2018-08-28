Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cockles are beaten on the Maidenhead artificial surface

PUBLISHED: 11:37 29 January 2019

Action from the Exmouth defeat at Maidenhead. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Action from the Exmouth defeat at Maidenhead. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Archant

Exmouth went down 38-14 on their visit to Maidenhead, where the home side play on an artificial surface.

However, on the long trip home, Cockles followers would have been forgiven for thinking their favorites had been masters of their own downfall given the glaring mistakes that were made, particularly in the early exchanges, that put the team on the back foot.

That said, it was hard to argue that, on the day, in Berkshire, the best team won. As early as the first minute the home centre, Niall Crossly, intercepted a poor pass on an attack ball and ran in unopposed from inside his own half, the conversion from fly-half Will Runciman made it 7-0.

Just three minutes later a near identical situation ended with the same pair of scorers and, four minutes into the match, the Cockles trailed 14-0!

The game was hotly contested in the mid-section of the first half. However, it was the hosts who remained the dominant force and tries from full-back Olly Foxley and winger Scott Prince, the first one converted by Runciman, took the score to 26-0.

The Cockles finally found their feet in the game and had the best of the last 15 minutes of the first period. Great work from fly-half George Meadows saw him cross the try line and a conversion from full-back Tom Whelan got the Cockles on the score board.

The score sparked a new tempo from the Cockles and, just before the break, following some great phases and pace on the ball, Dave Bargent crossed for a try and another Whelan kick left the half-time score at 26-14.

Having regrouped during the break, the Cockles began the second half looking to ‘chase the game’.

Unfortunately, the afternoon got darker and the only light for Cockles followers came from the floodlights! The home side scored tries through Foxley and prop Mark Darlington, with one of them converted by Runciman and, try as the Cockles did [they worked hard to vary their play, and, when they did, it made a significant difference to their attacking opportunity], they were unable to breach the home defensive ranks throughout the second period.

Maidenhead, a very well-drilled outfit, managed to slow the game down to their advantage to see out a comfortable win.

For the Cockles, Sam Richardson, prop Matt Fowler and hooker James Goss, the latter making his first XV debut, all made their presence known during what was ultimately a difficult afternoon for the travelling outfit.

There’s no fixture for the Cockles this coming Saturday and so they will next take to the pitch on Saturday, February 9, when they entertain Newton Abbot at the Imperial Ground.

● If it was a tough day for the Cockles’ senior XV then it was similar for the 2nd XV, who went down to a very strong Taunton Warriors 2nd XV in a match played at Bicton.

No joy either for the Exmouth Nomads, who were beaten 55-14 at home by Ilfracombe 2nd XV.

On the plus side, it’s a big well done to all concerned at the Cockles for fielding three senior XVs on the same matchday. Special mention must go to occasional Nomads player Harry Griffin, who, called up to the 2nd XV, put in a full 80-minute shift at hooker against a very strong front row from Taunton second string, whose 1st XV play in National League Two.

Most Read

Budleigh man heading to Hollywood after Oscar nomination

Theo Jones (inset) has been nominated for an oscar for his work on Christopher Robin. Picture: Theo Jones and Disney

New apprentices for Plumb Park development

25/01/2019. PIC AMY STANFORD - 07828 941706. Taylor Wimpey Plumb Park apprentices. From left are; Ian Perkins, Josh Parsons-Dearing, Thomas Wright, Kaden Hayman and Max Turner.

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Jail possible for joyrider who led police on car chase

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

The interior of Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Most Read

Budleigh man heading to Hollywood after Oscar nomination

#includeImage($article, 225)

New apprentices for Plumb Park development

#includeImage($article, 225)

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jail possible for joyrider who led police on car chase

#includeImage($article, 225)

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cockles are beaten on the Maidenhead artificial surface

Action from the Exmouth defeat at Maidenhead. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

County council pledges to make Devon carbon neutral by 2050, to meet UN target

Exhaust emissions. Picture: Getty Images

Look ‘hoo’ visited Drake’s Primary School

Echo the Eagle Owl visited Drakes Primary school from Hawkridge birds of prey. Ref exe 04 19TI 8714. Picture: Terry Ife

River Otter footpath re-opens two months early

Re-opening of the Jurrasic Coastal path at the Otter estuary. Cutting of the ribbon. (L-R) Valerie Lister (chairman of the East Budleigh Parish Council), Alan Dent (district councillor), Patsy Hayman (deputy chairman of the East Budleigh Parish Council), Tom Wright (district councillor), Bob Wiltshire (chairman of the Otter Valley Association) and the two engineers in the back. Picture: Peter Bowler

Brixington Blues Under-9s net super sponsorship from local business

Brixington Blues U9s with their new training tops which have bene kidnly sponsored by local business Dolphin and Sunshine pre school and nursery's. Mel, one of the buisness owners is inlcded in the photo with the team. Picture: BBFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists