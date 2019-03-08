Cockles all set for visit of Okehampton

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

World Cup breakfast, Colts rugby and then the main nevent - Cockles versus Okehampton from 2.30pm - all set for another busy Saturday at the Imperial Ground.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There's home action on Saturday for Exmouth RFC with the Cockles welcoming Okehampton to the Imperial Ground (3pm).

The Cockles sit fifth in the table whole Okehampton, who were promoted up into the South West Premier division along with Launceston at the start of the season, sit seventh with 11 points, one point fewer than the Cockles have banked from their first four outings.

Nick Headley, Lewis Geran and Sam Whitehead, who all missed the defeat at Newbury Blues last Saturday, return to the starting XV which is: Charlie Tribble, Nick Halse, Shane Cooper, Jack Fahy (C ), Steve Pape, Dan Armstrong, James Harris, Dave Bargent, James Bath, George Meadows, Lewis Geran, Dan Sanders, Nick Headley, Matt Ryan and Sam Whitehead. Replacements: Jack Madge, Joe Harris, Henry Goldson

What the Cockles head coach says:

"They [Okehampton] recruited well in the summer and have in their ranks some genuine quality.

"Rob Dugard is a player I know well from our time together at Barnstaple, he's a lovely lad and a fine player while their player-coach, Gav Evans, has played an coached at a higher level and they also have the likes of Richard Bolt who played in the Premiership with Harlequins and Bevan Armitage who played at Doncaster so I am not surprised that they have settled into the higher level quickly."

He continued: "Indeed, I do feel that Okehampton are probably better equipped than most to compete at this level.

"However, we need to focus on what we do best and make sure that we direct the tempo of the game on Saturday. We do have some players who were unavailable for the trip to Blues back and that is a good thing."

The Okehampton season so far:

Okehampton launched their season with a September 7, narrow 2016 defeat at Brixham before winning their first home game, defeating Camborne 28-14.

Matchday three saw Okehampton in action at Drybrook where they went down 33-25 and, in their most recent game, they were 35-21 home winners last Saturday over Exeter University.

What else is on at the Imperial Ground on October 5

There's another of the popular 'Cockles Early Breakfast' events being held at the club to run with the screening on the clubhouse TVs of the England versus Argentina Rugby World Cup match with the breakfast being served from 8am.

The days first action at the Imperial Ground is a Colts meeting between Exmouth and Topsham that gets under way at 2pm.