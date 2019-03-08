Cockles all set for visit of Bracknell

Jack Fahy in the thick of the action during the Cockles game at Bournemouth. Picture JASON FAHY Archant

Exmouth return to South West Premier rugby action this Saturday (March 23) when they entertain Bracknell.

Neither side played last Saturday – indeed the entire division had a ‘spare date’ – and so this game will be the team’s first since they were both in action on the second Saturday of the month, the Cockles going down at newly crowned champions Bournemouth, while Bracknell were beating visiting Exeter University to register back-to-back wins after they had won their previous game – enjoying their first away win of the season thanks to a 12-10 victory at Drybrook.

Before that overdue success, Bracknell had endured a miserable away record, losing all 10 of their league fixtures on the road. What’s more, the Berkshire side have already lost in Devon this season at Newton Abbot (42-36), at Barnstaple (45-5), at Brixham (25-10), at Exeter University (42-40) and at Ivybridge (35-21).

In stark contrast to the poor Bracknell away record, the Cockles’ home form has been very good with nine wins and just the two defeats – a 30-13 mid-November reversal at the hands of Bournemouth and a 37-26 defeat to Brixham in early December.

When the sides met at Bracknell on November 24, the Cockles were beaten 27-17.

However, on their last visit to the Imperial Ground, Bracknell were not beaten.

Indeed, they played their part in a thrilling 36-all draw when the sides met back in February.