Cockles all set for tough task at Maidenhead to start 2020 fixtures

PUBLISHED: 07:12 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:12 02 January 2020

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth launch their 2020 matches in the South West Premier division this Saturday (January 4) with a trip to Maidenhead.

Saturday's hosts sit second in the table and a measure of just how tough the task facing the Cockles is is the fact that only one team have departed Maidenhead with a victory this league season and that was Ivybridge, who won there 36-33 on September 28.

Maidenhead have won all the other five home games they have played, beating Camborne (46-7), Bracknell (24-14), Newbury Blues (27-24) and Exeter University (45-43).

In stark contrast, the Cockles' form has been poor of late and, since their early October 26-5 home win over Okehampton, they have lost six out of the seven games they have played.

The last seven outings for the Cockles have seen them lose 7-63 at Weston-super-Mare, go down narrowly 23-25 at home to Barnstaple and then 12-0 at Bracknell. They then won 17-9 when they visited Camborne on November 16, but since that win on Cornish soil it's been three straight defeats with a 21-27 defeat at home to Brixham followed by a 26-31 reversal at Exeter University and, in their most recent outing, the Cockles went down 17-19 at home to Launceston, with that match being played at the Imperial Ground on December 21.

● The Cockles 2nd XV are also in away action on Saturday when they make the trip to Mid Devon for a Devon Merit

