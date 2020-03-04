Cockles preparing for the visit of Camborne

Following their defeat at Brixham, the Cockles sit three points above the bottom two with Newbury Blues second bottom, having a game more being three points worse off and bottom are Bracknell who have, like the Cockles, played 18 and they are four points shy of the Cockles.

All but one of last Saturday's South West Premier division matches were played with just one falling to the weather and that was the Weston-super-Mare versus Maidenhead fixture.

All the other games produced home wins. Table-toppers Barnstaple beat Launceston 13-6. Bracknell defeated Ivybridge 43-18, Camborne saw off Exeter University 36-5 and Okehampton beat Newbury Blues 19-12.

This coming Saturday (March 7) the South West Premier fixture schedule sees the Cockles entertaining Camborne while Exeter University host Drybrook, Ivybridge receive Brixham, Maidenhead host Barnstaple and Newbury Blues entertain Weston-super-Mare while Launceston are at home to Bracknell.