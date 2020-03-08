Bath try double as Cockles enjoy double delight against Camborne

Samm Whitehead scores a try in the Cockles' home win over Camborne. Picture ERFC Archant

Exmouth completed their second 'double' of the South West Premier season as they defeated Camborne 27-21 in a thrilling contest at the Imperial Ground.

Matt Ryan running at the visiting defence during the Cockles' home win over Camborne. Picture ERFC Matt Ryan running at the visiting defence during the Cockles' home win over Camborne. Picture ERFC

What's more, the Cockles also banked a winning bonus point.

The match up delivered exactly what you would expect from a Devon versus Cornwall clash!

A high intensity start from the Cockles was rewarded when full back Sam Whitehead went over out wide after a

flowing move across the back line. The kick from George Meadows missed the target but the kicker did go on to serve up some excellent positional kicks throughout the first half.

Jack Fahy looking to make progress during the Cockles' home win over Camborne. Picture ERFC Jack Fahy looking to make progress during the Cockles' home win over Camborne. Picture ERFC

Another highlight of the first half was the performance from returning centre James Willmott, who looked sharp, cutting some great attacking lines through the Cornish side's defence.

Camborne got their first points in the 17th minute courtesy of a Rob Gurnett try and the subsequent David McKee conversion gave the visiting side a 7-5 lead.

The game moved into a physical stage - arguably as tough as they get at this level, but scrum dominance from the front row Gareth Walker, Nick Halse, Shane Cooper and Jack Madge gave the Cockles the edge.

Meadows slotted a 21st minute penalty to see the Cockles into an 8-7 lead and then, excellent sniping work from James Bath saw the scrum half score his first try for the team and, with a successful Meadows conversion, the Cockles led 15-7, an advantage they took into the interval.

James Willmott in the thick of the action during the Cockles' win over Camborne.Picture ERFC James Willmott in the thick of the action during the Cockles' win over Camborne.Picture ERFC

The tempo at the start of the second half was just as frenetic as it had been at the start of the game. The Cockles received the ball from the kick-off and a neat kick from Bath ended with flanker Ben Hawley crossing the whitewash out wide.

The conversion was missed, but the Cockles now led 20-7.

However, despite trailing by 13 points, Camborne were always 'in the game' and they put some slick passages of play together to see Tommy Lee Southworth and Andrius Zacharovas cross for tries, both converted by Mankee and, with 15 minutes remaining, the Cornish side held a 21-20 lead!

The Cockles dug deep and displayed real reserves of energy, true grit and determination across the park.

Finding great field position after a couple of penalties in their favour, the home side battered the Camborne line.

It was James Bath with the second of his brace, who delivered what proved to he thge match-winning try and, with the Meadows conversion bisecting the posts, the Cockles were then able to to rely on their hard-working forwards and excellent backs protecting the ball well for the final 10 minutes to enable them to close the game out with a 27-21 success.

Next up for the Cockles is this Saturday's (March 14) rearranged home meeting with a West-super-Mare side that were beaten at Newbury at the same time as the Cockles were seeing off Camborne.