Rugby round-up from the region

Topsham need only three points for promotion from the Tribute South-West League Cornwall/Devon Division with three games left after another convincing victory, 49-7 at Bude, set more new records.

The score took Topsham past the 1,000-point mark for the season for the first time, while Henry Batty scored his fifth hat-trick of tries - also believed to be a first.

Topsham, still only a point behind leaders Pirates Amateurs, can seal the deal if they beat Cullompton, third but 14 points behind, at the Bonfire Field this Saturday.

Cullompton are also in good form, Josh Luxton named man-of-the-match after their 28-22 home win over Tavistock.

Exmouth's 53-10 defeat at Weston-super-Mare in the Premier Division was hardly a shock, but there were reasons to be more cheerful than the result would suggest.

The Cockles sent a much-changed side to Avon and, although Grant Vaughan-Atkins made his 1st XV debut at hooker at the age of 31, the pack was still one of the youngest the club have ever fielded - it included three Under-20 players.

Stand-in fly-half Oli Cave and prop Matt Hicks scored Exmouth's two tries.

Mid-table Sidmouth made SW One leaders Chew Valley work hard for a 33-23 win in north Somerset, while Wellington slipped to a 29-36 home defeat to Lydney.

Crediton's home game against Old Patesians was a 'walkover' for the home team, and they now head for Blackmore this Saturday to meet Sidmouth.

Tiverton's Western Counties West game at Bideford was a mistake-ridden affair on a firm pitch, but Tivvy did come from 10-0 down at half-time to win 13-10.

Callum Stone's 40-yard penalty capped their second-half fightback and won the game in the closing stages.

Withycombe must still be kicking themselves for not beating North Tawton in Cornwall/Devon Division.

The Withies led 12-0 with ten minutes left, after tries by scrum-half Ben Bolwell and Lewis Vaughan with a Harry Symons conversion.

But North Tawton still snatched a 12-12 draw at Raleigh Park.

Saturday 1st XV fixtures include: Premier - Hornets v Exmouth; SW One - Sidmouth v Crediton; WCosW - Tiverton v Burnham-on-Sea, Paignton v Honiton; Cornwall/Devon - Topsham v Cullompton, Veor v Withycombe.