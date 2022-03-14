Rugby round-up from the region

Topsham took a huge stride towards promotion from the South West League's Cornwall/Devon Division with another crushing 89-7 win over Veor at the Bonfire Field.

They were already celebrating that victory when news came through that Cullompton (3rd) had been held 19-19 at Saltash and Bude (4th) had lost to Tavistock.

Leaders Pirates Amateurs are still odds-on to lift the title, but Topsham (2nd) are now 13 points clear of Cullompton with four games to go.

Premier Division Exmouth could not halt leaders Exeter University at the Imperial Rec'.

The Cockles started well enough, with a Jack Madge try, but key man Dave Bargent had dropped out in the morning and injuries during the game to Nick Headley, George Meadows and Connor O'Shaughnessy weakened them further.

Exmouth only trailed by nine points (5-14) at half-time, but the students pulled away to win 45-5 in the second half.

Captain and No.8 Josh Bess was mid-table Sidmouth's man-of-the-match in their 42-3 win over Bridgwater & Albion in South West One at Blackmore. Crediton were pipped 22-19 at North Petherton.

Credit Tiverton with coming as close as anyone to inflicting a first defeat of the season over new Western Counties West champions Wadebridge Camels.

Tivvy scored tries through George Whiting early, Josh Oliphant-Thompson and Dave Harris, with Callum Stone adding two conversions. Trailing only 22-19 with moments to go in front of their own supporters, Tiverton were pressing for the win when Camels caught them with a breakaway try to win 29-19.

Back in Cornwall/Devon Division, Cullompton stared defeat in the face at Saltash. Archie Stoneman crossed in the first half, but they still trailed 19-7 before a Sam Budgett try pulled them back to 19-12.

A missed Saltash penalty lifted Cullompton near the end, when Jacob Unwin came up with a vital try and Josh Luxon kicked the game-levelling conversion.

Topsham had stuck 109 points on Torquay Athletic seven days before, but the Tics are much better at the Recreation Ground than they are on the road - as Withycombe found to their cost, going down 38-8.