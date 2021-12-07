Rugby round up from the region

Two points was the least that Exmouth deserved after a game-of-the-season contender ended 26-31 to unbeaten Tribute South West Premier Division leaders Hornets at the Imperial Rec'.

The Cockles, who have pushed all the leading teams on their best days, stormed into a 19-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes, with tries from Nick Headley, Max Keen and Matt Ryan.

George Meadows added three conversions during the afternoon.

Hornets, from Weston-super-Mare, are the only team to beat title rivals Exeter University and they were never going to lie down, hauling it back to 19-17 by half-time.

A second Headley try gave Exmouth the lead again (26-20) midway through the second half, but moments of indiscipline cost the Cockles dear near the end, Hornets adding a try and two penalties to edge a pulsating contest.

Sidmouth are without a win in seven games in South West One, but they seldom lose by much and it was a similar story in a 19-5 defeat at Crediton.

Down 14-0 early on, a Cian Warren try hauled them back into contention, and some gutsy defence kept Sidmouth (10th) in with a chance at the start of the second half before Crediton (7th) pulled away near the end.

Sidmouth are home to Devonport Services this Saturday.

Definitely on a roll are Withycombe, now seventh in Cornwall/Devon Division.

A 26-8 win at Raleigh Park over Veor (Camborne) was their third victory on the trot.

A Danny Samson try from inside his own half set them on their way, before Tom Cooke followed up his own 'grubber' kick for No.2.

Paddy Haddad set up Luke Pattison in the second half, and a Cooke break gave Samson the chance to cross for the bonus-point clincher late on.

Cooke added three conversions.

Coach Sam Williams said: "It's good to see that we have more than just the attrition that's been to the fore in the past two games."

Withies' good form will be fully tested this Saturday - it's Pirates Amateurs away, with the Penzance side only a point behind leaders Topsham after only their second defeat of the season at Cullompton (17-8).