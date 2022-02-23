Rugby round-up from the East Devon region

Hat-trick man Dave Bargent and George Meadows inspired Exmouth to a fourth successive Tribute South West League Premier Division win, this time over Camborne 43-10 at the Imperial Recreation Ground.

Even though they were playing into the Storm Eunice wind in the first half, the Cockles led 17-5 at the interval and there was no holding them after it.

As well as Bargent's three tries, Matty Ryan and Meadows (2) also crossed the line, kicker Meadows ending up with a 'day to remember' 23 points.

Since they lost a series of close games before and after Christmas, Exmouth have really clicked and it's a measure of how strong the top of the table is that they still can't improve on the fifth place they have occupied for so long.

After one of the league's holiday breaks this weekend, Exmouth travel next to lowly Drybrook on March 5.

The leadership changed hands again last Saturday - Exeter University are back on top after routing Drybrook 51-20, while Old Redcliffians slipped to a surprise 28-21 defeat at mid-table Launceston.

There is one game on Saturday, when Weston Hornets could go second if they beat Okehampton at home and pick up a bonus-point.

Sidmouth had no game in South West One - their next date is Thornbury away (Mar 5).

The Topsham-v-Withycombe derby in Cornwall/Devon Division was always likely to go the way of the title-chasing hosts.

The Withies did lead 6-0 early on with two Tom Cooke penalties, but the Topsham machine then took over and full-back Declan Hadley (3), James Mattin, Joe Cooke, Will Loughton and Luke Edwardson all scored tries as the hosts ran out 64-9 winners.

Jack Saunders also kicked seven conversions, although the Withies' cause wasn't helped by a series of second-half injuries.

Topsham (85pts) are still only a point behind leaders Pirates Amateurs and, with the two sides having played each other twice, it will be a case of who makes a mistake against other teams over the last six games of the season.

Topsham resume against Torquay Athletic at the Bonfire Field on March 5, when Withycombe (9th) welcome Newquay Hornets to Raleigh Park.