Rugby round-up from the East Devon region

At last!

After gallingly narrow defeats to Old Centralians and title-chasing Old Redcliffians, and six losses in seven games, Exmouth finally nailed the victory, which their recent performances had deserved, when they beat Royal Wotton Bassett 29-13 in Wiltshire.

It was never a 'crisis' at the Imperial Rec' - the Cockles had been playing too well for that - but they needed this result to confirm their fifth place in the Tribute South West Premier Division and, hopefully, set up a strong finish to the season.

The outcome was never in much doubt at the weekend, with Lewis Gerran, Dave Bargent, Oli Cave and Toby Papp all running in tries.

George Meadows' ever reliable boot added the 'extras'.

Exmouth have a chance to follow up with another win on Saturday when Bournemouth are the visitors.

Leaders Exeter University (76pts) - the title appears to rest between them and Old Reds (73) - are home to Brixham.

Sidmouth's long mid-season slump in South West One is well and truly over.

Recent wins over Newent and North Petherton had stopped the rot, and they made it three wins on the trot when Phil Dollman's men beat Old Patesians 36-5 at home.

The mood at Blackmore was further cheered when the proceeds from the club's annual Charity Day were totted up - they raised an impressive £5,025 for The Looseheadz Foundation and Mental Health.

Sidmouth are home again this Saturday, to local rivals Wellington.

In Cornwall/Devon Division, Withycombe 'beat' Hayle, but there were no celebrations at Raleigh Park because the Cornish side could not raise a side and handed the Withies a walkover.

At the top of the table leaders Pirates Amateurs (Penzance) had their biggest scare of the season - they squeaked home only 26-23 in a real set-to at mid-table Torquay Athletic.

Topsham remain in second place after beating Plymstock Albion Oaks 52-18 at the Bonfire Field.

Withycombe travel to Tavistock and Topsham to Saltash this weekend.

Honiton produced an encouraging performance in North Devon before eventually going down to a 36-15 at a strong Bideford outfit.