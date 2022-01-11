Rugby round-up from the East Devon region

The resumption of league fixtures after the Christmas/New Year break did herald a welcome victory for Sidmouth in South West One.

A 24-10 win over Newent at Blackmore was their first in eight games and enabled them finally to start looking up the table instead of over their shoulders at the bottom.

Sidmouth (10th) travel to North Petherton (9th) on Saturday, with a chance of overtaking their Somerset rivals if they can follow up with another win.

Topsham are still top, after a 55-0 win over North Tawton at the Bonfire Field, but only two points separate them from Pirates Amateurs and the two sides meet in Penzance this weekend in a potential title decider.

On the professional scene, 14-man Exeter Chiefs were beaten by a last-minute Marcus Smith conversion, as Harlequins recorded a 14-12 victory, the first meeting between the two sides since the epic Premiership Final at Twickenham in June.