News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Rugby round-up from the East Devon region

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 12:00 AM January 11, 2022
Topsham v North Tawton

Topsham v North Tawton - Credit: Topsham RFC

The resumption of league fixtures after the Christmas/New Year break did herald a welcome victory for Sidmouth in South West One. 

A 24-10 win over Newent at Blackmore was their first in eight games and enabled them finally to start looking up the table instead of over their shoulders at the bottom. 

Sidmouth (10th) travel to North Petherton (9th) on Saturday, with a chance of overtaking their Somerset rivals if they can follow up with another win. 

Topsham are still top, after a 55-0 win over North Tawton at the Bonfire Field, but only two points separate them from Pirates Amateurs and the two sides meet in Penzance this weekend in a potential title decider. 

On the professional scene, 14-man Exeter Chiefs were beaten by a last-minute Marcus Smith conversion, as Harlequins recorded a 14-12 victory, the first meeting between the two sides since the epic Premiership Final at Twickenham in June.  

Rugby
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Axminster High Street

Four Devon locations make 'worst places to live' list for 2022

Paul Jones

person
Kate White Veganuary weight loss

'Going vegan helped me lose 7st in weight,' says Exmouth woman

Paul Jones

person
Star trails and a lone shooting star from the Perseids meteor shower. It is one of the brightest an

Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
east devon

New nature walks around Exmouth are a 'breath of fresh air' for mental...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon