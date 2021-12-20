Rugby round-up from the East Devon region

Exmouth had snatched a 31-25 win at Launceston in the second game of the season, but the Cornishmen turned the tables, winning 27-25, in another Tribute South West Premier Division thriller at the Imperial Recreation Ground at the weekend.

The Cockles, down to 13 men at one stage, took a losing bonus-point and they nearly completed the 'double' after a rousing second-half fightback.

'Omicron' virus fears affected several fixtures right across the country, and In South West One it put paid to Sidmouth's trip to Gloucestershire to meet Lydney.

Withycombe's Cornwall/Devon Division match at Plymstock Albion Oaks was also postponed for player-safety reasons.

There is scheduled to be action at Raleigh Park on Boxing Day, however, when a busy day (10am start) includes Walking Rugby and a Withycombe XV-v-President's XV game.

Topsham did play at the weekend - they won 40-13 away to Newquay Hornets to tighten their grip at the top of the C/D table.