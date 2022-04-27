Rugby round-up from across the region

Exmouth warmed up for Saturday's Devon Cup Final with a 33-29 win at bottom side Okehampton on the final day of the Tribute South West League Premier Division season, but they cannot afford another first half like the one they produced at the weekend when they meet Exeter University at the Imperial Rec' (2.30pm).

The Cockles had two men sin-binned in the first ten minutes, trailed 29-0 in a torrid start at Okehampton and were still 29-7 down at half-time.

In the end their latest victory, care of tries by Steve Inglis before half-time and Dan Martin, Steve Pape, Dave Bargent and Oli Cave in the second half, with extra points from Tom Steer's boot, was quite a comeback.

But Exmouth, whose fifth-placed finish is a fine achievement, will need to be firing on all cylinders from the first whistle when the new champions come to town on Saturday.

Sidmouth finish eighth in SW One after a last-day 19-15 win over Keynsham at Blackmore, while Wellington went down to a 23-34 home defeat to fellow strugglers Bridgwater & Albion.

Tiverton beat lowly Falmouth 38-29 at home in their Western Counties West finale, but bottom side Honiton soaked up a 66-21 loss at in-form Teignmouth.

The Cornwall/Devon promotion race was wrapped up several weeks ago, but promoted Topsham (2nd) had a walkover win over no-show Liskeard/Looe and Cullompton (3rd) hammered Veor 70-7.

Withycombe (11th) were 0-14 down in ten minutes against Bude at Raleigh Park, fought back to lead with a Will Cooper try and eleven points from the boot of Tom Cooke, but eventually lost 16-19 - at least they had a bonus-point to console them.

But nowhere did emotions run higher or lower than South Molton's Unicorn Park, where Exeter Saracens pipped the hosts and leaders 34-31 to snatch the Devon One title by two points in a frantic finish.

And those two sides do it all again in the Devon Junior Cup Final at Saracens on Sunday!

Then, everyone waits to see how that RFU Restructure Plan works out in the summer and finds out exactly who and where they'll be playing next season...