Rugby round up from across the region

Fifth in a competitive Tribute SW League Premier Division and now through to the final of the Devon Senior Cup - it's turned into an exciting end to the season for Exmouth.

A rousing second-half display gave the Cockles a 43-25 home win over Ivybridge, securing more valuable league points, but also clinching the all-important second place in the Cup 'table' and a place in the final against Exeter University.

It will be played on Saturday, April 30, at the Imperial Recreation Ground and should provide an upbeat finale to a successful campaign.

This Easter weekend sees the last 'break' of the league season, but the final round of matches (Apr 23) will see Exmouth travel to bottom side Okehampton.

In South West One, Crediton upset the formbook with a 19-14 home win over St Austell (4th), who are only three points behind leaders Chew Valley in a tight promotion race.

Second-placed Devonport Services were too good for Sidmouth in Plymouth - Services won 67-19. Tiverton gave Chard (4th) a scare in Western Counties West.

Tivvy were still in it at 24-13 with a dozen minutes left in Somerset, after a Jonny Fairclough try and two penalties and a conversion from Callum Stone.

But the hosts then punished a series of Tivvy mistakes to score four late tries and win 50-13 - it was closer than the scoreline suggested.

Newly-promoted Topsham had to kick their heels - they had a home 'walkover' against Hayle in Cornwall/Devon division.

But Withycombe gave a decent account of themselves against champions-elect Pirates Amateurs at Raleigh Park.

Trailing 0-12 at the interval, Withies put the Pirates' pack under pressure and scored tries through forwards George Doughty and Mike Richards before the visitors won it 31-12.

Torquay can be a handful on their own Recreation Ground, but they have soaked up some big defeats on the road, and Cullompton ran riot with an 82-15 home win to cement their third spot.

Devon One will all come down to the last-day showdown between leaders South Molton (88pts) and second-placed Exeter Saracens (87) at Molton (Apr 23), with the winners taking the title.