Rugby round up from across the region

Topsham may be relying on leaders Pirates Amateurs to slip up in a nip-and-tuck battle at the top of the Tribute South West Cornwall/Devon Division, but they didn't let that worry them as they crushed once-great Torquay Athletic 109-5 at the Bonfire Field.

Topsham ran in SEVENTEEN tries for the biggest league win in their history, and they are still just one point behind their rivals from Penzance with five games to go.

Cullompton, ten points away in third place, were too good for Plymstock Albion Oaks (5th), winning 35-22 after the latest 'break' in the season.

Tries by Max Cooke and Luke Pattinson and a Harry Symons penalty helped Withycombe to lead Newquay Hornets with seconds to go at Raleigh Park, but the visitors scored a late try to snatch a 15-15 draw.

In the Premier Division Exmouth fell away from their excellent recent form, losing 22-8 at relegation-haunted Drybrook, with the Cockles' sole try coming from Matt Hicks.

In South West One, Crediton turned the formbook on its head with a 27-12 home win over Newent.

Crediton had lost five on the trot, while Newent had won five in a row going into that one.

A week's break did Sidmouth no good - their strong recent run was ended at Thornbury 21-15, while one-from-bottom Wellington lost 12-19 at home to Keynsham.

There is still ongoing uncertainty about how a planned league summer reorganisation might work, so there is plenty to play for at both ends of most divisions.

Tiverton had been going great guns - six wins and a draw from eight games in Western Counties West - but they were forced to make nine changes for their trip to third-placed Truro, and it showed.

Several players were forced out of position, and other replacements did their best, but Truro still won 76-24.

The Devon One title is suddenly up for grabs.

Leaders New Cross (Kingsteignton) lost 22-5 at Exeter Saracens, while South Molton won 45-7 at Tamar Saracens.

New Cross still lead, by a point from South Molton and two from Exeter Saracens, but the two chasers both have a game in hand, which is this Saturday.