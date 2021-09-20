Rugby round-up from across the region

Published: 12:19 PM September 20, 2021

Sidmouth are hoping that an overdue first win of the Tribute South West One rugby season is not far away after a frustrating 15-11 defeat at Newent at the weekend.

Player-coach Phil Dollman's men pushed the Forest of Dean side all the way, so they will be looking at Saturday's home game against North Petherton as a big chance to break that 'duck'.

South-West Premier Exmouth are unlikely to play many more exciting contests than the 30-30 draw they fought out at home to Gloucester's Old Centralians.

The Cockles couldn't quite hold on in a see-saw affair.

That division looks particularly strong this year, and nobody wants to bump into Exeter University at the moment.

The students have already racked up 179 points and conceded only 51 in three wins so far, and it would be no surprise to see them continue that run at Royal Wootton Bassett this weekend.

Topsham are joint-top of the Cornwall/Devon Division after a 38-13 victory at North Tawton made it three wins in a row.

They face a key home game against also-unbeaten Pirates Amateurs next.

Withycombe had an off-day in a 48-7 defeat at Cullompton, but pointless Saltash at home may present a chance to turn things around.

Saturday's fixtures for local clubs: SW Premier - Old Redcliffians v Exmouth; SW One - Sidmouth v North Petherton, Tiverton v Newton Abbot; Cornwall/Devon - Withycombe v Saltash, Topsham v Pirates Amateurs.

On the national scene, Exeter Chiefs opened up their new season in the Gallagher Premiership with a disappointing 34-19 defeat at Leicester Tigers.

Early tries from Freddie Steward and Harry Potter sandwiched a Don Armand score to give the Tigers an early advantage, and the home side stretched their lead to 15 points when Matt Scott went over before the break.

A penalty try did give hope to the Chiefs but a Nic Dolly sealed the win for Leicester before Sam Hidalgo-Clyne's late consolation. While it was a frustrating start for Exeter, the perfect time for a response arrives on Saturday, when Northampton Saints are the first visitors to Sandy Park this term.

