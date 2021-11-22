Rugby round-up from across East Devon

For just over half-an-hour Exmouth supporters wondered whether their in-form side might pull off a major upset, but it was not to be as Exeter University extended their unbeaten record at the top of the Tribute South West Premier Division with a 27-7 win at Topsham Road.

Cockles fans cheered as, after a scoreless first 32 minutes, Exmouth took the lead with a converted try and still led 7-3 at half-time.

But that's as good as it got, for the students took over in the second half and, although it was far from one-way traffic, ran out comfortable winners in the end.

Exmouth drop down to fourth place, overtaken by Old Redcliffians, who beat this Saturday's visitors to the Imperial Rec', Weston-super-Mare.

Sidmouth fought back from a 6-11 deficit at half-time to draw 21-21 at Bridgwater & Albion in SW One, which can't have done their confidence any harm ahead one of their biggest tests of the season.

New leaders Chew Valley are the visitors to Blackmore this Saturday and it promises to be a fantastic occasion for supporters of East Devon rugby.

On their best days, Withycombe have threatened to deliver a really convincing performance without ever quite delivering it - until last weekend.

Their pack has always been competitive, but the visit of Torquay Athletic, who were one of the promotion favourites at the start of the season, inspired an all-round display.

Leading 22-0 by half-time, the Withies ran in five tries, care of Chris Gibbons, Mike Richards (2), Danny Sansom and Tom Cooke, who also kicked eleven points.

The big question now is - can Withycombe, up to ninth place, follow that result up? We'll find out this Saturday, away to North Tawton.

Meanwhile, there appears to be no stopping Topsham, who recorded their fifth successive league win and their fourth on the trot away from home, 41-7 against Veor at Camborne.

The return of several strong players showed in another emphatic victory, and it all sets up a potential game-of-the-season this weekend.

Leaders Topsham meet second-placed Bude at the Bonfire Field - sparks may fly!