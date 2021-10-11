Rugby round-up from across East Devon

Published: 1:57 PM October 11, 2021

Sam Simmonds of Exeter Chiefs goes over for a try as Stuart Hogg of Exeter Chiefs celebrates celebratesduring the Gallagher Premiership match between Exeter Chiefs and Worcester Warriors at Sandy Park on 9 Oct 2021. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Exmouth are up to third place in the Tribute South West Premier Division after a storming comeback earned their best win of the season, 21-20 away to Bournemouth.

The Cockles trailed 7-12 at half-time, but hit back with two second-half tries to beat the side which started the day second only to unbeaten leaders Exeter University.

The students, who were pushed hard at Brixham (27-20), have 30pts from six games, Hornets 27 and Exmouth now 21.

Most clubs have a 'break' this weekend, but Exmouth will resume on October 23 with a Devon Cup/League 'double-header' at home to Brixham.

Sidmouth went down 12-20 away to Wellington (4th) in South-West One, and they will have to dust themselves down before leaders St Austell come to Blackmore on Saturday week.

But it was an if-only afternoon at Wellington - Sidmouth arrived late and were 12-0 down early.

They earned a bonus-point with tries by George Lake and Cole Monaghan, but a controversially disallowed try by Phil Dollman in the second half was a key moment.

Withycombe picked themselves up from their last-gasp defeat at Hayle to beat Tavistock 17-5 in Cornwall/Devon Division.

Boosted by the return of several previously injured players, Withies put all their points on the board in the first half-hour at Raleigh Park and then comfortably held Tavistock's attempted fightback in the second half.

Tries by Liam Cullen and Sam Warren were backed up by the boot of Tom Cooke.

Withycombe travel to Liskeard/Looe on the 23rd, although their 2nd XV is in action this Saturday - away to Sidmouth 2nds in a friendly.

Winger Will Loughton helped himself to four tries and James Mattin slotted six kicks in Topsham's 47-20 home win over Saltash.

Topsham are fourth, only three points behind leaders Bude and, after a trip to Tavistock on Saturday week, their 'derby' at Withycombe (Oct 30) should pull in a bumper gate.

At the top of the game, Exeter Chiefs welcomed back some key performers from the summer tour with the British Lions and they dismantled Worcester Warriors with a superb 42-5 victory at Sandy Park.