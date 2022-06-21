Round-Up from the Tolchards Devon Cricket League

It will take a good side to stop Exmouth as they bid to bounce back from relegation and win the Tolchards Devon League 'A' Division this season.

Lawrence Greenway's side has reeled off six successive wins after an opening-day defeat at Exeter, and Barton were the latest side to succumb to them at the weekend.

The top of the table now reads: Exmouth 125, Torquay 109, Plympton 104, Exeter 94, Budleigh Salterton 89.

Sidmouth are up to sixth in the Premier Division after a nail-biting 'game of the season' against Bovey Tracey at Fortfield.

Sidmouth appeared to have given themselves a bit of comfort room with 278-8 in their 50 overs - Isaac Thomas hit 46, skipper Luke Bess 81 off 71 balls, Henry Armstrong 45 and Charlie Miles a lusty 32.

But Bovey's Afghan batsman Munir Kakar has been in good form recently and, with 121 from him and a patient 41 from captain Lewis Hammett, the visitors gave themselves a great chance at 258-4.

The pressure of the chase cost wickets in their lower order and they closed on 277-9 - Sidmouth won by one run!

Division 'C' East leaders Uplyme & Lyme Regis were in no mood to slip up again after losing at Braunton, and Sandford 2nd XI paid the price at King George V.

Indian batsman Anand Abhisheck hit 132, Tyler Wellman 95no and Joe Elsworth 67 as Uplyme piled up 366-4.

Harry Everett replied with 123no for Sandford, but they had to be satisfied with bonus-points on 274-4.

Exmouth 2nds, bottom of that table, fell foul of the rain regulations - they scored 156-9, but Braunton were eventually asked to chase a reduced target of 132 and did it by nine wickets.

It was a similar story as hosts Ottery St Mary won by five wickets against Upottery.

But Sidmouth 2nds, asked to score 80 to beat Alphington (160ao), came up short by seven runs - there were five 'ducks' in that scramble for runs.

Uplyme lead with 117, from Sandford 111, Heathcoat 105 and Sidmouth 102.

Whimple and Thorverton 2nds still lead 'D' and 'E' East respectively.