Round-up from the Devon Cricket League Premier Division

The new cricket season is underway and there were great results in the Premier Division of the Tolchards Devon League for Bradninch, Sidmouth, Plymouth and Heathcoat.

Sidmouth opened their campaign at Sandford and, after electing to bat, a super 83 from Codi Yusuf and Cameron Evans Grainger’s 59 were the standout scores, as the visitors reached 261/6. Jordan Fowler and Charlie Miles each took three wickets, as Sidmouth bowled out their hosts for 216 to win by 45 runs.

Bradninch opted to bowl first at Hatherleigh and, despite a bright opening partnership of 73 between Eddie Jones and Robert Fishleigh, the hosts collapsed from 73/0 to 74/5, as Gary Chappell ripped through the home attack with tremendous bowling figures of 5 for 11.

Chappell then picked up the bat and scored a run-a-ball 52. He was ably supported by Ross Acton, who put together a patient and unbeaten 48 to give Bradninch a comfortable win by 7 wickets.

Heathcoat played host to Paignton at Knighthayes and chose to bat first. An opening stand of 87 saw Peter Randerson reach 59 and Sammy Broomhead 23 for a terrific start. Liam Lewis (27), Simon Sobczak (32) and Jamie Drew (25) helped take the score to 235.

In reply, Paignton were never able to get properly stuck into the Heathcoat bowling and fell 40 runs short, with Jack Menheneott the pick of bowlers, taking 4 for 27.

It was a tight affair at Cornwood, where Plymouth won by 18 runs. Teddy Haffenden (45) and Adam Talbott (53) were the main performers in a Plymouth total of 232. Jay Bista hit a fine 73 for Cornwood but lacked support from those around him, as the hosts finished on 214 all out.

The final Premier Division game saw Bovey Tracey visit North Devon. Bovey scored 191 and the home side were 13/0 in reply when sea mist forced a bizarre but unavoidable abandonment.

The Premier Division fixtures this weekend will see Sidmouth host North Devon, Heathcoat travel to Plymouth, Bradninch welcome Cornwood, Sandford are away to Bovey Tracey and Paignton at home to Hatherleigh.

