Ron Jefford Seniors medal success for Richard Eltham - and a hole-in-one for Alan Baker

The Ron Jefford Seniors medal was played at East Devon on the final Monday of June, writes Paul Willoughby.

Now as most of you will know, Seniors like the easy peasy Stableford scoring format where you get another 'go' if you make a complete Horlicks of a hole, or even two. Actually, that's not really true; to win, you still have to play well but Stableford is kinder than medal where every shot counts.

So, why are the Seniors now playing a medal? Well, Ron Jefford, a long standing member of the club who donated the trophy said so, that's why. It's unusual to have 'medal' and 'seniors' in the same sentence; medals seem to give us (well, certainly, me) a rather negative feeling from the outset.

The rough appears rougher, the fairways seem narrower and we have to record every shot on the scorecard, bunkers and bushes alike.

However, hard man Ron determined that we should toughen up so nearly 90 members (Ron amongst them/us - well, he's got to, hasn't he?!) took to the course.

One of the players scored a hole-in-one (when the ball is hit from the tee into the cup and stays there - ie. doesn't bounce out) on the par threee 13th hole. This is the club's signature hole where, from the tee, you are looking over Lyme Bay and the Jurassic coast towards Portland Bill and you can see your ball climb into the sky and fall gracefully onto the green, or disgracefully into one of the four bunkers which surround it.

The odds against a club golfer having a hole-in-one are 12,500:1 and a professional golfer, 2,500:1. This would be the perfect shot but luck does play a large part! Tiger Woods has scored 21 of them in his life - the earliest at age six.

Golfing tradition dictates that any golfer who makes a hole in one buys the drinks afterwards.

The most widespread tradition is that the golfer buys a drink for his playing partners after the round and also a drink for everyone else in the clubhouse or bar when he returns.

I think that's a bit tough - surely he should be bought a drink for his achievement, though by whom I'm not sure! And the scorer of the hole-in-one was Alan Baker - well done, indeed.

Now those results. Par for the course was 69 so anyone with a lower score might be an Open contender whereas any player with a higher score might consider another lesson! The winner on the day was Richard Eltham with a score of 65 from a handicap of six, now five. Well done, Richard, excellent play.

A gnat's whisker behind was Cliff Lockwood with 66 (16 now 15) and there were five players with 69, Richard Southerden (17), David Cole (16), Nigel Goode (10), David Fish (9) and Kim Johnson (14). Mike Brailey was the Over 75 winner with a creditable 71 from a handicap of 13. Well done, Mike.

There were twelve twos sharing a pot of £76. David Cole and Dennis Chivers scored two each. They were obviously on fire.