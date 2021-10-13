Robinettes produce a goal-fest

Published: 12:00 AM October 13, 2021

Budleigh Salterton Ladies enjoyed a superb 9-2 triumph over the University of Exeter on Sunday in the Devon Women’s Football League.

Playing away at the university’s Topsham ground, Budleigh should have taken the lead in the very first minute, but Suzy Osborne shot straight at the keeper. The next 5 minutes produced some good saves at both ends, writes SpursTom.

The deadlock was broken in the tenth minute, as one touch passing football moves by four players saw Shannon Gilmour make it 1-0 to BSFCL. Having gone close themselves, the students equalized on 23 mins through Chloe Mack.

It did not take long before the Robinettes regained the upper hand. On 23 minutes, Lucy Burch hit the target from a Bec Long throw, it became 3-1 by Long herself direct from a corner kick that deceived the Uni ‘keeper. There was still time enough for Shannon Gilmour’s second, the visitor’s fourth, going into the break 4-1 ahead.

The students were denied early in the second period by stand-in keeper Freyja Wilkinson going down low to her left.

On 54 minutes, a perfectly delivered cross field pass set Lucy Burch on a solo run, she evaded two defenders before finding the bottom corner of the net (5-1).

Just before the hour, the ‘Goal of the Match’ came from the boot of the University’s midfielder Bryony Irvine, for her team’s second with a 25-yard thunderbolt which left Wilkinson helpless.

Alas, that is as good as it got for the hosts. Tahla Williams with two goals, plus Long’s second and finally Lucy Burch completing her hat-trick in the 89th minute for a very well deserved 9-2 victory for the travelling Robinettes of Budleigh Salterton.

Following an unhappy two months in the South West Regional Women’s League, Ottery St Mary Ladies have re-joined the Devon Women’s Football League, and are placed in the Eastern Division. It now means both the Eastern and Western Divisions have nine teams in each.

The first scheduled fixture between Ottery St. Mary and Budleigh Salterton Ladies is due to take place on Thursday 09th December 2021 at Ottery St Mary.