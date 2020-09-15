Roberts and Hillman net double success in 2020 Budleigh Bowls Club finals

The winners of the Budleigh Bowls Club Pair's Penny Weeks and Tony Gooding (right) with runners-up Andrew Cardy and Gwen Hurst. Picture; BBC Archant

With fine weather and great support from the members, three club finals were played at Cricket Field Lane on Saturday together with a Ladies’ semi-final, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Hillman (right), winner of the Budleigh Bowls Club men's two-wood final together with runner-up Paul Griffin. Picture: BBC Peter Hillman (right), winner of the Budleigh Bowls Club men's two-wood final together with runner-up Paul Griffin. Picture: BBC

First up was the Mixed Pairs and it was Penny Weeks and Tony Gooding who took the honours with a 20-10 win over Gwen Hurst and Andy Cardy.

At the halfway stage, it was all square, but a strong second half performance from Penny and Tony saw them comfortably through as champions.

Next up was a real competitive tussle as Paul Griffin and Peter Hillman played out the two-wood final.

Paul had defeated Andrew Cardy 15-9 in his semi-final while Peter had won through 14-7 against Gerry Roberts.

David Roberts celebrates winning the Budleigh Bowls Cluib's four-wood championship after his final win over Bryan Membery Picture: BBC. David Roberts celebrates winning the Budleigh Bowls Cluib's four-wood championship after his final win over Bryan Membery Picture: BBC.

In the final there was nothing between them until Peter managed to edge in front on the 15th end, and, with Paul needing both woods on the final end he could only register one which saw Peter take the win.

The Men’s four-wood championship final saw Bryan Membery, last year’s runner-up, play David Roberts.

A great start for David saw him take an early seven shot lead and with Bryan digging deep he reduced the lead to just two shots but a determined display saw David crowned Men’s’ club champion 2020 with a 23-12 victory.

However, the match of the day, was still to come as Rosemary Carter and Melissa Camp fought out the right to play Penny Weeks in the Ladies’ four-wood championship final next weekend.

With Rosemary seemingly coasting at 20-10 only needing one shot for victory it was Melissa who scored eleven shots on the bounce to win the tie.

Earlier in the week, Penny Weeks was in top form as she defeated Ann Vincent 24-5.

Penny having won the Mixed Pairs will now play in the ladies’ championship, two wood and 106 finals next weekend.

She has a great chance to win all three competitions which would be an amazing achievement.

A big thank-you, to Brian Ward, Andrew Skudder and Tony Mackness markers for the finals and to Ralph Cartwright for presenting the trophies.

This coming Friday and Saturday (September 18 and 19), will see the remaining finals played out at Cricket Field Lane and once again members are encouraged to come and support the players.

A full order of play will be posted at the club.