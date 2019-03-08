Richard Eltham triumphant in September stableford

Richard Eltham was the winner of the high scoring seniors' September stableford at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Eltham took the honours by just one shot from the field of 110 players in the highly competitive seventh round this year's Seniors Centenary Salver (SCS), despite playing five under par on the day.

Dennis Chivers and David Adamson were four under par on 40 points, with Dennis taking second place with a better back nine. Eric James was a shot further back with a three under par 39 points, with Bob Martin taking fifth place on one under par 37 points.

Paul Dickens had a special day and was the toast of the clubhouse as he got a hole in one on the par three 10th hole!