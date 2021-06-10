Record-breaking weekend of motorsport at Wiscombe Park

Published: 12:00 AM June 10, 2021

Wiscombe Park hosted the Woolbridge Motor Club Manor Farm Hillclimb at the weekend, reports Nigel Cole.

The dry, warm conditions were perfect for record breaking runs up the 1000 yard hill comprising challenging long straights and tight hairpins. In Class A1, Stephen Wareham set a new Class Record at 45.87s in his trusty Mini.

Stephen’s 2021 season got off to a great start at the first Wiscombe weekend when he set a new record at 46.11s...and on Saturday he beat it with a 45.87s.

In Class A3, triple British Sprint Champion Rod Eyles also set a new Class Record at 42.67s in his stunning Alfa Romeo 4C – beating his existing record of 43.06s set last year.

In Class E1, Ben Bonfield in his Jedi Mk4 set a new ASWMC Class Record with his 37.69s run on Saturday – the 5th fastest run of the day. On Sunday, he bettered that with a 37.40s run.

The battle for the honour of setting the Fastest Time of the Day was between two of the South West’s fastest drivers – Ed Hollier and Andrew Forsyth. In the end, by the very narrowest of margins, it was Ed Hollier in his Pilbeam MP62 who took the honours on both days – 36.18s on Saturday and 35.97s on Sunday – from Andrew in his OMS CF04.

Class D3 for Rally Cars just gets bigger with each meeting – Andy Slade was out in his unique MG Metro 6R4. There were also a couple of Subaru Impreza’s that stirred the memories of two great British rally Champions sadly no longer with us – Colin McRae and Richard Burns.

Steve Furzeland set the fastest time in the Class with a 42.69s in his Impreza while Danielle Furzeland set 8th fastest Class time on 47.04s in her Impreza.

On Sunday, the cars were joined by a collection of bikes and sidecars, and it was Paul Jeffery on his KTM who claimed the fastest time of the day with a 43.40s climb.

After Rounds 4 and 5 of the Tillicoultry Quarries Wiscombe Championship, it is still Alfa Romeo 4C driver Rod Eyles leading on 70.98pts from James Hudson (Golf GTi) 66.83pts and John Simpson (Ford Escort Mk2) 65.58pts. As always, the Wiscombe Championship will be exciting right to the final round.

Steve Wareham - Mini - Wiscombe Manor Farm - Credit: Nigel Cole

Andrew Forsyth - OMS CF04 - Wiscombe Manor Farm - Credit: Nigel Cole

Andy Slade - Metro 6R4 - Wiscombe Manor Farm - Credit: Nigel Cole

Ben Bonfield - Jedi Mk4 - Wiscombe Manor Farm - Credit: Nigel Cole

Ed Hollier - Pilbeam MP62 - Wiscombe Manor Farm - Credit: Nigel Cole

Mini Cooper S replica - Wiscombe Manor Farm - Credit: Nigel Cole

Rod Eyles - Alfa Romeo 4C - Wiscombe Manor Farm - Credit: Nigel Cole



