Rampant Robins prove too strong for Exmouth Town 2nds

General view of Exmouth Town during pre season match between Exmouth Town and Verwood Town at Exmouth Football Club, Exmouth, Devon on 3 July 2021. - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Budleigh Salterton are knocking on the door of the top three in the Devon Football League after a powerful 6-0 defeat of local rivals Exmouth Town 2nds.

The Robins took a while to find their feet at Southern Road, creating the first chance with a header from Jack Hocking well saved by the home custodian Tom Pryke, but it wasn’t long before his goal was breached.

Jack Manning fed a pass into the penalty area for Morgan Pearce, who was felled by an Exmouth defender and then duly converted the spot-kick for a 1-0 half-time lead for Budleigh.

After the break, it was ruthless stuff from the Robins. The second goal arrived through a familiar source, as Jack Hocking added to his impressive tally following good work from Pearce.

Five minutes later, the victory was effectively sealed when a free-kick from the right flank found Jake Pond for a header back across goal and Hocking had the simplest close-range finish.

Hocking then completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot. Pearce added the fifth after combing well with Kayden Vittles and Hocking still had time to bag a fourth with another accomplished finish.

Budleigh welcome leaders Exwick Villa on the weekend and a massive test for their growing aspirations.

A fine weekend for Budleigh football was completed by a confident 6-2 victory for the Robinettes over Ottery St Mary Ladies.

Skipper Suzy Osborne set them on their way with her second touch, firing home from 20 yard with a lobbed shot from a pass by Jen Cordwell.

It was 2-0 within 5 minutes with a fortuitous rebound from an attempted clearance hitting Tahla Williams and into the net. The Otters pulled one back before the interval.

The second period commenced with the hosts on the attack, but took 14 minutes before they went further ahead, Chloe Williams fed Kirsty Brown who blasted a belter home. Kirsty Brown turned provider with her corner kick being headed home by Jodie Millett.

After another goal for the visitors, Budleigh completed the win with further goals from Maisie Smith and Jen Cordwell.