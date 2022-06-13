Raining runs in the Devon Cricket League

The sun may be shining, but it's raining runs at Exmouth where Jason Niemand and James Horler are gorging themselves in a charge towards Devon League 'A' Division promotion.

Struggling Seaton were the latest attack to be taken apart as openers Niemand (194) and Horler (125) piled on 319 for the first wicket at the Maer Ground, before the bottom of the table visitors were skittled out for 92.

That stand took only 224 balls, with Niemand scoring 156 runs through boundaries (30x4, 6x6).

The South African has now hit 484 runs in four innings, Horler 359 in five and Luke Davies weighed in with 47 not out.

Beaten at Exeter on the opening weekend, Exmouth have stormed to the top of the table with four successive wins, and they took advantage at the weekend of defeats for promotion rivals Torquay and Budleigh Salterton.

Exeter clicked with the bat (365-7) against weakened Torquay (124ao), while a surprise Budleigh collapse condemned them to a 19-run loss at home to mid-table Barton.

Chasing 173 to win, Budleigh fell from 104-1 (Will Oxland 55, Mark Troman 34) to 153ao.

On a great day for batting, Plympton set new A Division records, piling up 482-3 at Kilmington with Elliot Hamilton (208no) and Justin Wubbeling (154) also putting on a second-wicket stand of 281.

With Kilmington scoring a spirited 268, 750 runs were scored there in 94 overs!

Exmouth now top the 'A' table with 105pts, from Torquay 90, Plympton 88, Exeter 83 and Budleigh 79.

After some worrying wobbles, Premier Division Sidmouth's batting also came good in a 90-run win at Bradninch.

Isaac Thomas hit his second century (104), with Codi Yussuf also scoring 66no out of 304-6.

Bradninch were going well at 173-4, but slipped to 185-8 and then 214ao.

On a day of 'interesting' results, second-placed North Devon inflicted a first defeat of the season on Tiverton Heathcoat, by three wickets at Knightshayes, cutting their lead to one point in the process.

In-form Paignton (129ao) also slipped up at home to Sandford, who won by eight wickets at Queen's Park.

Heathcoat now lead with 94pts, from North Devon 93, Plymouth 77 and Sandford 77.