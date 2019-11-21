Race ace Harry Tinknell all set for Asian Le Mans series

Photo: Drew Gibson. Archant

East Devon race ace Harry Tincknell will continue his association with the Thunderhead Carlin Racing team having agreed terms to compete in the 2019/2020 Asian Le Mans Series.

The programme will see the team travel to compete in China, Australia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Goodridge-sponsored driver Tincknell will share the Dallara P217 LMP2 car with regular European Le Mans Series (ELMS) team mates Jack Manchester (21) and Ben Barnicoat (22) as an all British line-up take on a new challenge in Asia.

The season begins this weekend (November 23 and 24) with the Four Hours of Shanghai, resuming in the new year in Adelaide before culminating with back to back weekends in Malaysia and Thailand in February.

The Shanghai International Circuit has been a happy hunting ground for Tincknell in the past, winning twice out of his three starts at the Chinese venue in the World Endurance Championship piloting a Ford GT.

Harry says: "I am really excited about racing in the Asian Le Mans Series with Carlin this season.

"It will be the first time I've competed in the championship which each year, is going from strength to strength, so credit goes to the Automobile Club de l'Ouest for growing the sport in the Far East.

The team had some really strong moments in the ELMS during 2019 and I am extremely hopeful that we can turn those opportunities into trophies and champagne during this four race series.

"Jack and Ben have been great fun to work with this year and we've all been preparing diligently in the gym and on the simulator at Carlin's impressive facilities in Surrey."

He continued: "I've never raced in Australia, Thailand or Malaysia before and I think we're all looking forward to heading Down Under and the challenge of the Bend Motorsports Park in January.

"At 7.7kms, it's the second longest permanent circuit in the world! Looking ahead to this weekend, I have a great record at Shanghai and the aim has to be to try and add to that with another podium finish."