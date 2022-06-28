Pre-season begins at a new level for Exeter City

Matt Taylor, Manager of Exeter City during return to training at the Cliff Hill Training Ground - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Devon football fans are already looking ahead to a fantastic season in the semi-pro and amateur ranks, but the excitement is reaching an even higher pitch in our County professional ranks.

The promotion of Exeter City to Sky Bet League One means the Grecians will once again lock horns with their greatest rivals from along the Devon Expressway.

City will travel to Plymouth Argyle for the first showdown at Home Park on Saturday, October 29 and the return fixture at Exeter will be played on Saturday, April 15.

The Grecians open their league campaign at Lincoln City on July 30 and with the players now back in training, pre-season begins with a trip to Tiverton on Friday. It is then Weston-super-Mare away on July 5, Taunton Town away on July 8, Truro City on July 12, Yeovil away on July 16, Bristol City July 19, Torquay away July 23 and Exmouth Town away July 23.

Matt Jay, Captain of Exeter City and Jevani Brown - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



