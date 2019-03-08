Police Social Club A top the Exmouth Snooker League

snooker Archant

Police Social Club A top the Exmouth Snooker League table as they are currently the only unbeaten team so far this season.

Carl Rowsell, 89-56; Pete Abrahams, 70-11; Mike Delahaye, 52-28, Bob Martin, 55-23 and Rob Pow, 41-9, all claimed success as Police C were trounced 5-0.

Then, Mike Delahaye, 59-39; Bob Martin, 55-33 and Carl Rowsell, 54-29, were denied maximum points by wins for Kev Luxton, 87(30)-40 and Mark Auton, 79(27)-59 of reigning champions East Budleigh.

Conservative Club slipped to second in the table despite success for Dion Newcombe, 78-29; Dan Brown, 70-57, John Sharland, 62-22 and Dave Lance, 89-52, in a 4-1 win over Police C before they lost all five frames to Bob Horton, 43-34; Frank Kelsey, 70-62; Terry Merrick, 64-32 and Phil Rowsell 81-79 and 98-85, of the Police B.

Third in the table are East Budleigh after trailing the Police C through Eric James, 89-88 and Bob Alexander, 57-48, bounced back with success for ; Derek Quick, 57-15; Kev Luxton, 76-46 and Mark Auton, 67-46, to secure their second victory from four matches so far this season.

Latest table P W Pts

Police SC A 4 4 15

Conservative Club 5 3 12

Police SC B 5 1 12

East Budleigh 4 2 10

Police SC C 4 1 6

Highest break: George Webster and Kev Luxton - 30