Police Social Club A hold slender lead at the top of the Exmouth Snooker League

PUBLISHED: 13:54 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 19 January 2020

Police Social Club A hold a slender lead at the top of the Exmouth Snooker League table after the latest round of matches.

Carl Rowsell, 77-70, George Webster, 97-59, and Pete Abrahams, 85-72, were taken to five frames by Bob Horton, 66-52, and Frank Kelsey, 69-50, of the Police B.

East Budleigh are level on points (26), but, having played one game more, they lost both of their recent encounters.

Barry Bentley, 66(29)-24, and Kev Luxton, 61-53, drew level with the Police C's John Evens, 85-48, and Eric James, 56-48, before seeing the decider slip by to Bob Alexander, 63-24.

Then, at the Conservative Club, Derek Quick, 68-25, and Mark Auton, 47-39, limited defeat to a single point as Tim Parker, 67-42, Dave Lance, 66-58 and Iain Callender, 71-46, keep them in third place.

Conservative Club lost sight of the leaders with their defeat at the much improved Police B as Dion Newcombe left with only his second frame win, 80-62.

Bob Horton, 79-36, Joe Pearcey, 79-48, Frank Kelsey, 76-40, and Phil Rowsell, 76-40 cemented their second match victory so far.

Latest table

Police Social Club A 9 6 26

East Budleigh 10 5 26

Conservative Club 10 7 25

Police SC B 10 3 24

Police SC C 9 3 19

Highest break - 30 by George Webster, Kev Luxton and Alan Farrant

