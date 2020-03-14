Police Social Club A crowned Exmouth Snooker League champions

snooker generic picture Archant

Police Social Club A were crowned champions of the Exmouth Snooker League after defeating both of their nearest two challengers.

Rob Pow, (57(38)-22), Mike Delahaye (62-34), and (71-42) along with Bob Martin (49-17) lost just frame four to Dion Newcombe (69-48) of the Conservative Club.

Effectively winners with a game to spare, they defeated defending champions, East Budleigh as Mike Delahaye (71-36), Rob Pow (47-12) and Pete Abrahams (66-25) were taken to a deciding frame by Barry Bentley (59-33) and Alan Farrant (67-15).

Runners-up are the Conservative Club with Iain Callander (77-48) and Craig Wilson (68-24) taken to five frames by Bob Alexander (63-61) and John Evens (75-48) on the Police C table. Craig Wilson playing the adopted substitute rule won the decider (42-31) securing second place and relegating East Budleigh to third.

Police B retain the wooden spoon despite Joe Pearcey (59-52), Bob Horton (62-61) and Frank Kelsey (58-22) winning the first three frames against the Police C. With Eric James (65-51) and Terry Brown (52-44) taking the final two, the C team edge out the B for fourth, place thanks to the extra match win.

Final table P W Pts

Police S C A 16 11 49

Conservative Club 16 10 41

East Budleigh 16 8 40

Police SC C 16 6 35

Police SC B 16 5 35

Highest Break - Kev Luxton 48